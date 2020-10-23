Want jungle raj or sushasan? PM Modi asks audience at Bhagalpur rally

Bhagalpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the voters in Bihar whether they wanted ‘jungle raj’ (lawlessness) or ‘sushasan’ (good governance) in the state.

Addressing his third and final rally of the day at Bhagalpur in Bihar, he continued his attack on the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal.

“Bihar deserves investment. Who will ensure this? Those who turned Bihar into ‘jungle raj’ or those who are delivering good governance in Bihar and are dedicated to the state’s development? Bihar deserves better law and order. Who will ensure that? Those who patronised goons or those who showered batons on them?

“Bihar also deserves better education system. Can it be ensured by those who are not even aware of value of education or by those who are working 24/7 to bring IITs and AIIMS to the state?”

Alleging that political parties pitted against the NDA were “against India’s growth”, Modi threw his weight behind Nitish Kumar. “People of Bihar are aware that it is necessary to make Nitish Kumar the CM again for faster development of the state,” he said.

Speaking of “Bihar’s lawless past”, Modi said: “You are well aware of the conditions people faced in cities and towns of Bihar, including Bhagalpur. Small shopkeepers, businessmen, labourers — everyone was upset in their ‘jungle raj’.”

He added that it robbed districts like Bhagalpur and Munger of new business ventures.

Modi said that jobs and infrastructure were important and hence a package of Rs 1.25 lakh crore was announced for Bihar.

Citing the social justice plank of the RJD during Lalu Prasad’s rule, Modi said: “Earlier, governments in Bihar only made false promises of welfare of tribals and to liberate them from exploitation. Now, the NDA government is giving full attention to education, health, homes for them, employment for tribal children.”

The Prime Minister urged Bihar people to buy local to given self-reliant India initiative a push this festive season. “It is the season of festivals. So whatever shopping you do, buy more and more locally produced. Support Bhagalpur silk sarees, Manjusha paintings, and other products.”

The elections for 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases — for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.