Will withdraw all false political cases if BJP comes to power: Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Thursday announced that if his party comes to power in the state after the upcoming Assembly polls newt year, all false cases against political workers, irrespective of their affiliations, would be withdrawn.

Ghosh made the statement in the Jyangra area in Rajarhat where he took part in an interactive session with the BJP supporters.

“We will withdraw all false political cases against party workers, be it Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), Congress or even Trinamool Congress, if the BJP comes to power in Bengal next year,” he said.

The BJP state unit chief said that the incumbent Trinamool Congress government has zero control over its administration as a result of which antisocial elements are going on rampage all across the state, killing innocent common people.

“There is a pattern of vindictive politics in Bengal. False cases are filed against people out of vengeance. There are lakhs of cases pending in the court. Those who are in politics in the state are living in a state of fear,” he added.