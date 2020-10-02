Woman who duped 200 people of crores nabbed from Surat

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police after tracking the Instagram account of a woman arrested her from Surat in Gujarat where she had fled after duping at least 200 people of Rs 2 crores by luring them to invest in fictitious schemes in Delhi.

According to police a man named Parveen Kumar Singh along with his woman friend was operating a society named Jai Maa Laxmi Co-Operative Thrift & Credit Society Ltd. and running a shop called Arpit Cloth Store in Mandawali in Fajalpur, Delhi. Both cheated around 200 people from Mandawali on the pretext of investing in different schemes to earn high profits. They induced people to invest in schemes like Interest Earning Scheme, Loan Scheme, Flat Booking Scheme and Lucky Draw Scheme.

During the investigation it came to light that neither “Jai Maa Laxmi Co-Operative Thrift and Credit Society” was registered with the RBI as a NBFC nor any person called Parveen Kumar Singh and his woman friend were registered with the RBI. They were not authorised to collect money from the public directly in any scheme.

Both the accused were absconding since the registration of the case. Efforts were made to trace them by the police. The accused persons were also declared proclaimed offenders by a court.

“In order to locate and nab the accused persons a detailed analysis of their social media platform was carried out by the investigating team. Finally the woman accused was traced to Surat, Gujarat, through Instagram and arrested. Efforts are on to trace the other accused as well” said OP Mishra, Joint CP, EOW.