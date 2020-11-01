1 held, 1.85 kg smuggled gold seized at Chennai airport

Chennai: The Chennai Air Customs said on Monday that it has arrested one person for smuggling of gold and seized a total of 1.85 kg gold valued at Rs 97.7 lakh in different cases.

The Commissioner of Customs at Chennai International Airport said that five cases of gold smuggling were detected on Sunday.

One Dhasthageer was intercepted last night when he arrived by a Fly Dubai flight and a search led to recovery of one bundle of gold paste from his rectum while one packet of gold paste was found taped to his ankle.

Out of 280 gram gold paste, 243 gm gold of 24K purity and valued at Rs 12.8 lakh was obtained and seized under the Customs Act. Dhasthageer was arrested on the basis of previous offence.

Earlier, Mohamathu Tharig, Syed Mohammed Paris, Sikandar Masthan, and Rahuman Khan were intercepted at the airport exit after they arrived from Dubai by Emirates flight.

On search, 12 bundles of gold paste weighing total 1.93 kg, which yielded 1.61 kg gold of 24K purity valued at Rs 84.94 lakh, was seized from them under the Customs Act.