12 civilians injured as terrorists launch grenade attack in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar: At least 12 civilians were injured after a grenade lobbed by terrorists on a CRPF bunker in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday missed the target and exploded on the road, officials said.

Immediately after the information about a terror crime incident at Kakapora area of Pulwama, senior police officers reached the spot to take a stock of the situation.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had hurled a grenade upon bunker of 41 Bn CRPF at Kakapora area of Pulwama. However, the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on road. In this incident, 12 civilians received injuries. All the injured have been evacuated to nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries,” police said.

Police have registered a case and investigations are in progress as officers work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime.

Area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to nab or neutralise the terrorists responsible for the grenade attack.