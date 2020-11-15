15-yr-old girl raped in Gurugram, neighbour held

Gurugram: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour when she went outside to relieve herself near her house at Fazilpur Dhani village in Gurugram on Friday night, the police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as her 18-year-old neighbour Suman.

The accused reportedly dragged the girl into the nearby bushes on Friday night and sexually assaulted her. When the victim did not return to her house, her family searched for her and found the girl in an unconscious condition near some bushes adjacent to their house.

Thereafter she narrated the ordeal to her parents, who took her to the Badshahpur police station and reported the matter. The police arrested the accused on Saturday and produced him before a local court which sent him to judicial custody.

In her statement, the victim told the police that the neighbour had caught her while she was relieving herself in an open area near their house. He dragged her into the bushes and raped her. The accused also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about it.

The girl was taken for medical examination where doctors confirmed sexual assault. Based on her description, police nabbed the accused from the area.

“A case of rape under section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused at Badshahpur police station and an investigation is on,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police.