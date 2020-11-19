19-year-old suffers heart attack, treated at Telangana hospital

Hyderabad: Doctors at a private hospitals in Telangana’s Nizamabad town saved the life of a 19-year-old student who suffered cardiac arrest at an unusually young age by performing thrombolysis and angioplasty to insert a drug-eluting coronary stent into the patient.

A resident of Perkit near Armoor town in Nizamabad district, G Mahesh was brought to Medicover Hospitals on October 29 after he complained of chest pain at home.

The emergency team at the hospital immediately started to ascertain the condition, and on noticing the youth suffered myocardial infarction (a condition popularly known as heart attack), the team assessed the reasons for developing the problem at such a young age.

Thorough investigations and assessment of his family background revealed that in the past, Mahesh’s father too suffered heart attack twice at a young age of 33 and 34 years and survived after a stent was inserted each time.

The increase in young people having heart attacks is dramatically on the rise, and the main reason is due to poor lifestyle choices such as lack of exercise and a bad diet.

“Witnessing heart attack cases among such young people is disturbing! In the case of Mahesh, we are assessing hereditary causes for myocardial infarction, but many young people suffer similarly due to lack of regular physical exercise and poor lifestyle choices including unhealthy dietary practices,” said Dr. Anand Raj, Consultant Cardiologist, Medicover Hospitals.

“In these fast-paced times, when all of us are exposed to pollution and suffer from work-related stress, it is important we take time off to keep our body and mind in better shape to avoid such incidents,” he said.

Mahesh, who completed Intermediate (plus 2), was put through percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA), a minimally invasive procedure to open the blocked coronary arteries. This process facilitates blood to circulate unobstructed to the heart muscle.

Performing PTCA on such young patients is a rarity, but the victim’s condition necessitated the process. With the patient condition improving greatly, he was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday was advised to undergo regular check-up, along with following a healthy daily routine.

The boy’s father G. Ramesh expressed his gratitude towards Medicover Hospitals and Dr. Anand Raj for saving the life of his son.

Obesity among youngsters, poor diet, early Type-2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heavy smoking, and family history of cardiovascular disease are major causes for heart attacks even among those aged below the high-risk category.

Doctors recommended that people aged 20 to 39 years even without hereditary risks have their cardiovascular health assessed every three to four years to rule out potential threats.