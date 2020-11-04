4 Pakistani terrorists killed in Jammu, huge cache of arms ammunition recovered

Jammu: Four terrorists travelling in a truck were killed on Thursday morning during an encounter near Ban toll laza in Jammu’s Nagrota district at the Jammu and Kashmir highway.

“Four terrorists have been neutralised and one police constable injured in an encounter at Ban Toll Plaza Jammu with Police, CRPF and Army. Area is being sanitized,” police said.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said a group of four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists had infiltrated into India through the International Border in Samba on Wednesday night.

They were travelling in a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which was intercepted by the police at a toll plaza near Nagrota.

After they were intercepted the heavily armed terrorists threw grenades at the police party. During the gun battle the truck caught fire.

The area was cordoned off and additional forces were rushed to the spot. Driver of the truck is absconding and efforts were on to trace and arrest him.

This is the second such encounter on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway this year.

According to the police, all the four terrorists were Pakistani and belong to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit.

Two SOG men of the J&K police have been injured in the gunfight, officials said.

The gunfight started around 5 am and it led to the closure of Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The injured have been identified as Kuldeep Raj (32) of Akhnoor and Mohammad Ishaq Malik (40) of Neel Qasim Banihal Ramban.

Both have been admitted to GMC Jammu with injuries on neck and their condition is said to be stable.

Huge quantity of arms and ammunition including AK 47 rifles, grenades, RDX and satellite phones were recovered from the slain terrorists.