41000 new corona cases push India’s active cases to 4.79 lakh

New Delhi: As India celebrated the festival of lights, 41,100 new coronavirus cases and 447 more deaths were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours on Sunday, taking the total tally to 88,14,579 and COVID-19 death toll to 1,29,635 respectively.

India now has 4,79,216 active cases after a net decrease of 1,503 cases due to number of discharges and deaths in the last 24 hours, while 42,156 more cured patients took the total recoveries to 82,05,728, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data shows.

The recovery rate stands at 93.09 per cent, and the fatality rate at 1.47 per cent, the Ministry said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research tested 8,05,589 more samples on Saturday, taking the total to 12,48,36,819.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 17,44,698 cases till date. There are 86,470 active cases and 45,914 COVID-19 deaths.

Delhi’s corona tally has reached 4,82,170 cases whereas 96 more fatalities pushed the national capital’s death toll to 7,519.

The other worst-hit states are Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

On the global front, India remains the second worst-hit nation, with the United States leading with 1,09,04,023 cases.

Brazil is in the third spot with 58,48,959 cases, followed by France, Russia, Spain, and the UK.

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken 13,11,273 lives across the globe so far, with maximum in the United States (2,45,600) and Brazil (1,65,658).