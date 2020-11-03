Air India to commence flights from Amritsar to Nanded

New Delhi: National passenger carrier Air India said on Tuesday that it will introduce regular flights from Amritsar to Nanded in Maharashtra from November 10.

According to the airline, the service will be operated on its A320Neo aircraft on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

“This flight will fulfil the long standing demand of pilgrims, non-resident Indians and tourists from Europe, the US, the UK, Gulf nations and the business community from Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” the airline said.

Nanded is an important pilgrimage destination for the Sikh community.