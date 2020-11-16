Baghel writes to Shah for Maoist-free Bastar, pitches for job creation

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah making pertinent suggestions to eliminate Maoism in the Naxal-hit Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. In the letter Baghel said, “To overcome the malaise of Naxalism from the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, it is necessary to create a large number of employment opportunities in all areas inflicted with red terror to force the jobless youth in such areas not to join ranks with Naxal groups.

Baghel listed suggestions for provision of mass employment opportunities in areas affected by Naxal violence. The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister mentioned in the letter that iron ore is abundantly available in the Bastar region. If iron ore is made available at a 30 per cent discount for setting up steel plants in Bastar, then investment worth crores and thousands of direct and indirect forms of employment sources can be created.

Baghel further wrote that power from electrical grids has not reached large parts of the state due to its complex geographical areas. By installation of a large number of solar power plants, it is possible to meet the requisite energy demands of the common people and boost economic growth.

The Chhhattisgarh Chief Minister said small forest produce, medicines and many types of horticultural crops are abundantly available in the forest areas but due to their lack of processing and sale, the people are not availing of its desired benefits. There is a need to provide modest grants to build processing units and setting up of ‘cold chains’ in Naxal-hit areas.

During the previous years, the Government of India has provided adequate financial assistance to the Naxalite-affected regions for the development of the security personnel, infrastructure construction and sources of communication channels which have yielded positive results, Baghel added.

Baghel will meet Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday at 12 noon. where he is expected to discuss issues related to the development of his state. Baghel will also pay a visit to Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday at 3 pm at Shastri Bhavan.