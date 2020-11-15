Bihar Governor invites Nitish to form new govt, to take oath on Monday

Patna: Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan on Sunday invited Nitish Kumar to form the new government in Bihar after the latter went to the Raj Bhavan here to present a list of 125 NDA MLAs and stake his claim.

Nitish Kumar is expected to take oath around 4.30 pm on Monday.

The NDA leader said that he had presented the list of 125 newly elected MLAs of NDA partners BJP, Janata Dal-United, Hindustani Awam Morcha, Vikashsheel Insaan Party and claimed to form the new government.

“Our letter has been accepted by the Governor who invited us to form the new government in Bihar,” Nitish said.

He however did not clarify on the Deputy CM’s post.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar was on Sunday chosen as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance, which has won 125 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

Nitish Kumar and few of Ministers in the new Cabinet were expected to take oath on Monday.

In a related development, Tarkishor Prasad was elected as leader of BJP Vidhan Mandal in Bihar. However, the decision on the Deputy CM is not yet clear.

A decision on Nitish’s name was taken at a meeting of newly elected MLAs of the National Democratic Alliance partners BJP, JD-U, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party at the official residence of Nitish Kumar, who is set to return as the Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term.

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh made the announcement on Nitish’s election.

Prior to his election as NDA leader, Nitish was elected as the Janata Dal-United Legislature Party leader in the new Bihar Assembly.

He was re-elected to the post at a meeting of the newly elected MLAs of the JD-U and the MLCs at the CM residence here.