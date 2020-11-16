BJP questions Cong for its support to Gupkar alliance

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday lashed out at the Congress party for extending its support to the Gupkar alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad sought answers from the grand old party for the comments made by J&K former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, which the party has regarded as ‘anti-national’.

“We have many questions to ask the Congress party as it is also with the alliance now. Congress is free to tie up with any party it wants. We cannot question that. However, we can question the agenda,” Prasad said in the press conference held here on Monday.

Elaborating on the ‘agenda’, Prasad further said, “Farooq Abdullah expressed hope for China’s support in bringing back the Article 370 of the Constitution. Mehbooba Mufti said that there will be no Tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir before the restoration of Article 370. I want to ask those whether they don’t want the national laws to be implemented in J&K… so that they can continue with the corruption.”

Both the Kashmiri leaders’ comments created a massive row across India with their such comments. And, now the BJP has targeted the Congress for extending support to the alliance, whose core constituents made those remarks that were largely construed as seditious.

The Union Minister added that prior to the abrogation of Article 370 many in Kashmir did not even have the right to buy land or house.

Last year, the Centre abrogated Article 370 and split the erstwhile state into two Union Territories.