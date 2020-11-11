BJP seeks probe into CM Uddhav Thackeray’s family, Naik clan’s land deals

Mumbai: The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra has demanded a probe into the alleged financial and land transactions between the families of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and late architect Anvay M Naik, here on Wednesday.

State BJP Vice President Kirit Somaiya produced a set of documents purportedly pointing to a 2014 land deal at Korlai in Raigad district between the Thackeray family and the Naik family.

The land was jointly purchased from the late Naik and his wife Akshata and daughter Adnya in March 2014 for Rs 2.20 crore by Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray, and Manisha Waikar, the wife of senior Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar, according to Somaiya.

“There is a need to go into the details of these transactions, and all other transactions of the Thackeray family, for which a through probe is required. Is this the reason to target Arnab Goswami,” Somaiya asked at a news conference.

In a letter to Raigad Collector Nidhi Choudhary and the District Superintendent of Police, Somaiya submitted documents pertaining to nine such deals and demanded a thorough probe into them, though it is not clear whether there are any disputes pertaining to these transactions.

There has been no reaction from the Thackeray, Waikar or Naik families so far on the issue.

Akshata and Adnya – the widow and daughter of the late architect, respectively – have moved the Bombay High Court seeking reopening of the investigations into the double suicide of Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik at their Alibaug bungalow in Raigad on May 5, 2018.

The Maharashtra government had ordered a fresh probe into the double-suicide case following which Republic TV Managing Director and Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested on November 4 in an abetment to suicide case.

He was granted interim bail on Wednesday by the Supreme Court, even as the Bombay High Court had earlier declined to quash the police FIR against Goswami or the investigations into the double-suicide case.