B’luru police arrest 10 peddlers, recover drugs worth Rs 90 Lakh

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru City police on Monday busted a drug racket involving 10 persons, including a Nigerian national, which was allegedly selling drugs to college students and techies in the city.

The police claimed that they recovered high-quality synthetic drugs like 660 LSD blots, 386 MDMA ecstasy tablets, 10 gm cocaine and 12 gm MDMA crystals worth about Rs 90 lakh from the possession of the arrested persons. Besides this, the police also seized three laptops, two two-wheelers and 12 mobile phones from them.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sarthak Arya (31), Nitin (24), Karthik Gowda (25), Zaman Hamzamina (25), Mohammed Ali Toojari (29), Amal Baiju (20), Phoenix D’ S’ouza (24), Shone Shaji (33) and Paluduga Venkata (33), all residents of Bengaluru, and Sunny O. Innocent (26), a Nigerian national.

Speaking to reporters here, Bengaluru City police commissioner Kamal Pant said that the drug peddlers used darknet search engines to import drugs from other countries and sell it to youngsters in the city.

Bengaluru joint police commissioner (crime) Sandeep Patil said that based on a tip-off, the CCB police carried out coordinated raids in the last one week and busted this racket.