Case against Tejasvi Surya for meeting at Osmania University

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police on Thursday booked BJP leader Tejasvi Surya for entering Osmania University and addressing a meeting without permission.

A case of trespass was booked against BJP youth wing president on a complaint by the university authorities.

Telangana Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy told reporters that a case was booked on a complaint by the university registrar.

The case was registered three day after Surya, who is also a member of Parliament from Bengaluru, and his followers threw open the university gate and removes the barricades to enter the campus.

The young leader, who was in Hyderabad to campaign for BJP in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, addressed the students at Arts College and claimed that the police at the behest of Telangana government tried to stop him.

The police, however, had denied this. M Ramesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone, had tweeted that police has not stopped any one at the Osmania University gate and that the programme is going on smoothly. “The law and order situation is peaceful and there is no tension as reported,” he had said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has condemned booking of case against Surya. Party’s national general secretary Bhupender Yadav said this shows the desperation of Telangana government. He said KCR is clearly rattled having sensed a reinvigoration of the revolutionary spirit in the youth of Telangana.