CBI arrests 4, including Customs Dy Commissioner in 2 separate cases

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said that it has arrested four people, including a Deputy Commissioner and a Superintendent of the Customs department in two separate cases.

A CBI spokesperson said that it arrested Vikash Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Customs and an exporter Jyoti Biswas in connection with a case it registered in December 2017 on a complaint from Customs and Central Excise in Kolkata. The complaint alleged that the accused in connivance with other accused had forged export documents, passed them off as genuine and obtained a huge amount of Duty Drawback against the false export of gaskets to Bangladesh in 2014 in the name of fictitious firms.

The official said that it arrested Sandeep Kumar Dikshit, Superintendent of Customs and a person named Sudhir Jha in connection with the on-going investigation into a case registered earlier. The case pertained to allegations of exporting and attempting to export 240 MTs of Red Sanders, a prohibited item valued at Rs 100 crore through N.S. Dock in Kolkata Port in 2016.

The CBI had registered the case in December 2017 on a complaint received from the Customs & Central Excise in Kolkata.

They will be produced before a court in Kolkata on Tuesday.