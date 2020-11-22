CBI arrests Karnataka Congress leader Roshan Baig in IMA Ponzi scam

Bengaluru: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested former Karnataka Home Minister Roshan Baig in the IMA Ponzi scam.

According to reports, the seven-time Congress MLA from the Shivajinagar Assembly Constituency has been arrested in connection with Rs 4,000 crore IMA Ponzi scam case which was started by the prime accused Mansoor Khan who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in July 2019.

Khan is under investigation for duping over 30,000 Muslim investors. He reportedly started the Ponzi scheme with the connivance of the then Karnataka government leaders and officials.

He had launched the scheme in 2006 and had promised a return of 7 to 8 per cent.

The case is currently being investigated by CBI and the ED.