CBI books then SBI AGM in disproportionate assets case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said that it registered a case on a complaint from the State Bank of India against a then Assistant General Manager (AGM) on the charge of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The agency also carried out searches at his premises in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

A CBI official said that the agency registered a case against AK Jain, the then AGM of the SBI in Bhopal on the allegation of possessing disproportionate assets.

The CBi said that during the period from April 1, 2017 to December 12, 2018 Jain had made huge or multiple cash deposits amounting to Rs 2.51 crore in his bank accounts as well as the accounts of his family members.

It said that at the end of the checking period, the balance in the bank accounts was Rs 6.98 crore and three immovable assets were also found.

THe CBI said that it has been alleged that Jain had acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 468.45 lakh.

The official said that the agency carried out searches at Jain’s residence in Bhopal.