Compelled to speak out: Kapil Sibal again questions Cong leadership

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who was one of the 23 leaders who wrote a letter seeking sweeping reforms in the party, has again questioned the functioning of the party leadership.

Contending that he was “compelled to speak publicly” as there is “no forum in the party to discuss party issues”, he said that the Congress needs efficient and senior leaders to manage elections.

His statements coming in wake of the party’s dismal performance in the Bihar Assembly polls as well as the string of bypolls in various states are viewed as an apparent attack on team Rahul Gandhi whose handpicked team was involved in the election process.

He also expressed unhappiness that no senior party leader had spoken on the Bihar results.

Several Congress leaders have spoken out after the Bihar results in which the Congress was found to be the weakest link in the opposition combine, winning only 19 seats of the 70 it contested. It also lost the bypolls where it was in direct contest with the BJP.

Sibal said the party has to acknowledge that it is “on a decline” and needs multiple ways to strengthen itself, ranging from organisational restructuring and media management.

He also stressed that his party needs thoughtful leadership which can be more articulate and take things forward. “The party has more experienced people for discussion, (those) who can understand the political situation and have to reach out the people.”

He also contended that the party is no longer a force and it has to be more conversant with the situation.

The group of 23 leaders had written a letter to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi in August, seeking a complete overhaul of the party and elections from block to the Congress Working Committee level, but came under major attack.