Delhi Police book 55 for selling firecrackers

New Delhi: Despite all the preventive measures taken by Delhi Police against the sale and purchase of firecrackers in the national capital, at least 12 cases were registered and 10 people were arrested for selling firecrackers on Diwali.

With these arrests, the total number of persons apprehended till now for selling crackers have gone up to 55, while 54 cases have been registered. A total of 3,408 kg of firecrackers have been seized from various parts of Delhi. As many as 12 persons were arrested for bursting firecrackers on Saturday.

“A total of 21 people have been arrested for bursting firecrackers while 32 cases have been registered in this regard till date,” said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO of Deli Police.

Delhi Police have intensified the vigil for persons violating Covid guidelines and policemen were seen issuing challans at public places and busy markets.

A total of 1,727 challans were issued for mask violation on the day of Diwali by Delhi Police while 3 persons were booked for spitting in public places.

“Total challans issued for violation of social distancing norms on Saturday was 49,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, senior police officers also visited the busy markets on Saturday and reviewed the security measures. Various markets in Delhi were seen overcrowded as the last moment rush poured in to avail heavy discounts on various items on the day of Diwali.