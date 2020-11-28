Published On: Sat, Nov 28th, 2020

French paraglider killed in mishap in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: A French paraglider was killed on Saturday in an accident in the world famous paragliding site Bir-Billing in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, police said.

This was the fourth accident of this kind in the last three years

The victim, Cheval Republique, was killed when his glider crashed into a tree. He was solo while flying.

He was rushed to Vivekananda Medical Research Hospital in Palampur town, where he was declared dead.

The French Embassy in New Delhi has been informed, said a police official.

