Gehlot on ‘love-jihad’ law: Marriage a matter of personal liberty

Gehlot took to Twitter and unleashed a series of tweets to express his thoughts on ‘love-jihad’ to say, “Love Jihad is a word manufactured by BJP to divide the Nation & disturb communal harmony. Marriage is a matter of personal liberty, bringing a law to curb it is completely unconstitutional & it will not stand in any court of law. Jihad has no place in Love.”

In the second tweet, he said, “They are creating an environment in the nation where consenting adults would be at the mercy of state power. Marriage is a personal decision & they are putting curbs on it, which is like snatching away personal liberty.”

In the third tweet on ‘love-jihad’, he said, “It seems a ploy to disrupt communal harmony, fuel social conflict & disregard constitutional provisions like the state not discriminating against citizens on any ground.

It needs to be mentioned here that UP has announced its intention to bring in a law against ‘love-jihad’ and the MP government is also planning to bring in a law on similar lines.