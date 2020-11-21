Giriraj urges Bihar govt to implement law against love jihad

Patna: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday advocated the implementation of a law against love jihad in Bihar.

Singh said: “It would be a great initiative if Bihar government introduces a law against love jihad. I appeal to CM Nitish Kumar to do the same.”

He said that love jihad has nothing to do with communalism. If a law will be implemented in Bihar it will help maintain social harmony.

“Love jihad is not only affecting the Hindu community but it is also affecting minority communities in our country. In Kerala, Christians are in large numbers and they are also worried and raised concerns over it. A statement of Syro-Malabar church pointed out that Christian girls are also being targeted and assaulted,” Singh said.

Earlier, Rameshwar Sharma, a BJP legislator from Madhya Pradesh, also advocated such a law. He had termed love jihad a conspiracy by the ISIS and Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence.