Published On: Sun, Nov 1st, 2020

Haryana likely to have law against ‘love jihad’ : Anil Vij

Chandigarh: Following announcement made by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to bring a stringent law against “Love Jihad”, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that the state may also have a similar law against it in the state.

Haryana is contemplating a law against love jihad

“Haryana is contemplating a law against love jihad,” Vij informed in a tweet.

His assertion comes in the wake of a broad daylight killing of 21-year-old college student Nikita Tomar in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh last week.

The victim’s family has alleged that the accused was pressuring her to convert to Islam in order to marry him.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com