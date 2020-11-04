I&B Min forms panel for ‘fresh look’ into TRP guidelines

New Delhi: The Centre has notified a committee, headed by Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati, with an eye to assess the existing rating system of the TV channels.

The order from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting dated November 4 read, “Based on the operation of the guidelines for a few years, there is a need to have a fresh look on the guidelines, particularly keeping in view the recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), technological advancements/interventions to address the system and further strengthening of the procedures for a credible and transparent rating system, a committee is hereby constituted to study the different aspects of the television rating system in India as they have evolved over a period of time.”

This committee is tasked to address the “needs of the stakeholders” and make necessary recommendations for a rating system which shall be “robust, transparent and accountable”.

The committee will have four members, including a chairman.

The committee comes into existence in the aftermath of the alleged TRP scam in which it was alleged that certain TV channels manipulated TRPs in return for payment.

The CBI has already registered an FIR in a case of alleged manipulation of Television Rating Point (TRP), based on a complaint filed in Uttar Pradesh.

TRP is calculated in India by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) using a device called Bar-O-Meter, which is installed in over 45,000 households across the country. The device collects data about a programme or channel watched by members of these households on the basis of which weekly ratings are issued by BARC.