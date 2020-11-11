India has moved from tax terrorism to transparency: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that reforms in the taxation system had made the country move from tax terrorism to tax transparency.

Speaking at the inauguration of the office-cum-residential complex of Cuttack Bench of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Modi said that the change had come due to the approach of “reform, perform and transform”.

He said that rules and procedures are being reformed with the help of technology.

“We are performing with clear intentions and at the same time transforming the mindset of the tax administration,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that when the difficulties of the country’s wealth creators are reduced, they get protection, then their trust grows in the country’s systems.

He added that the result of the growing trust were that more and more partners were coming forward to join the tax system for the development of the country.

Modi said that along with the reduction in taxes and simplicity in the process, the biggest reforms carried out are related to the dignity of honest taxpayers, to protect them from trouble.

He also said that the thought process in the government was to trust the income tax return completely at first after it was filed. As a result of this, 99.75 per cent of the returns filed in the country today were accepted without any objection.