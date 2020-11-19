India slams Pakistan Army for pushing terrorists into Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi: India on Thursday slammed the Pakistan Army for pushing terrorists into Jammu & Kashmir through the Line of Control (LoC) despite repeated calls for restraint.

In its weekly briefing, the ministry of external affairs said, “The incessant infiltration of terrorists and induction of weapons to fuel terror activities continues unabated. Such activities are not possible without the support of Pakistani forces deployed along the LoC.”

Despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003 for maintaining peace and tranquillity, Pakistani forces continue to engage in providing supporting cover fire to infiltrators, the ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

The Central government lodged a strong protest over the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces, on multiple sectors along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on November 13, which resulted in the killing of four innocent civilians and serious injuries to 19 others.

Srivastava said the Charge d’Affaires of the High Commission of Pakistan was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs on November 14. India also strongly protested Pakistan’s continued support to cross-border terrorist infiltration into India.

“Pakistan was once again reminded of its bilateral commitment to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner,” he said.