Indian Army kills eight Pakistani soldier, destroys many enemy bunkers at LoC

Srinagar: At least eight Pakistani soldiers were killed and many more injured when Indian Army destroyed a number of enemy bunkers and terrorist launch pads situated along the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Friday.

The major action was initiated by the Indian army following series of ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army at in multiple sectors along the LoC in which two army soldiers and one BSF officer besides three civilians were killed, official sources said.

“In the Cease Fire Violation started by the Pakistan, BSF Officer Sub Insp Rakesh Dobhal laid down his life while retaliating fittingly. @BSF_Kashmir salute your supreme sacrifice, Braveheart!” BSF said.

Earlier the army said it foiled an infiltration attempt at the LoC in the Keran sector even as Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violations in multiple sectors along the LoC.

Army said suspicious movement was observed by troops at the forward posts along the line of control (LoC) in Keran Sector on Friday.

“The suspected infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops,” army said.

The Army added that this was accompanied by initiation of an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) by Pakistan along the LoC in Keran Sector by firing mortars and other weapons.

“Befitting response is being given,” army said. “The CFVs spread to larger areas from Keran to Uri Sectors.”

This was the second infiltration attempt within a week. The earlier unsuccessful infiltration bid in Machhal Sector on 7/ 8 November was foiled in which three terrorists were eliminated.

The Army said the troops are well poised to defeat all attempts by Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into J&K.

Pro-defence 15 Crop Col Rajesh Kalia in a statement said, “Suspicious movement was observed by own troops at the forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector today. The suspected infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops.”

“This was accompanied by the initiation of an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) by Pakistan along the LoC in Keran Sector by firing mortars and other weapons. The befitting response is being given,” he said.

The ceasefire violations are spread to larger areas from Keran to Uri Sectors. An Army official said, “Pakistan Rangers resorted to massive shelling and firing in Tad Sector of Gurez Bandipora, Panzan, Keran, Tangdar area of Kupwara and Uri Sectors of North Kashmir,” he said.

The official said that due to heavy shelling, Tangdhar market was closed and residents were evacuated to safer places. “The Indian Army is responding effectively and the exchange of shelling was going on till last reports,” he said.