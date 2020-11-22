Jeweller’s teenage son kidnapped in Bihar’s Begusarai

Patna: The 16-year-old son of noted jeweller was abducted in Bihar’s Begusarai town on Sunday, and a Rs 1 crore ransom demanded for his safe release, police said.

The incident triggered protests in the town.

The victim was on his way for cricket practice at a ground near his house when he was abducted by some car-borne criminals.

DIG, Bengusarai, Rajesh Kumar, said: “Several teams of local police have been formed and raids are currently underway at all possible hideouts of kidnappers.”

As news of the sensational kidnapping incident spread like wildfire, local traders and jewellers shut down the local market on Sunday to express their anguish. They took out a march out on the streets and raised concerns over pathetic law and order situation in Begusarai.

On Saturday night, unknown gunmen had fired several rounds in Baro market under the Garhara police station in Begusarai to terrorise traders.

Kidnapping was one of the core issues raised by NDA leaders against Mahagathbandhan in recently-concluded Bihar Assembly election, as they alleged that if the RJD-led alliance comes to power, the organised kidnapping industry would start again like it flourished in 15 years during the tenures of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.