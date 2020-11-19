J&K L-G visits jawans injured in Nagrota encounter

Jammu: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited the Government Medical College in Jammu to enquire about the wellbeing of policemen injured while neutralising terrorists in an encounter in Nagrota earlier in the day.

The Lt Governor met the injured police personnel undergoing treatment at the hospital and assured them of the best possible health facility for their treatment, besides lauding their exemplary courage.

Sinha hailed the valour and quick reaction of the security forces in foiling the nefarious design of the terrorists.

“I salute the exemplary courage and bravery displayed by our forces. The nation is proud of your professionalism and commitment to protect its sovereignty and integrity,” Sinha said.

In a message to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt Governor said that the government and the security forces are working day and night to lay the foundation for its progressive and peaceful future, adding that no outside forces can derail this mission.

On Thursday morning, four terrorists travelling in a truck were killed in an encounter near Nagrota in Jammu.