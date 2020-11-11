‘Lawyer defending Kurnool family suicide accused is TDP member’

Amaravati: The lawyer defending the two policemen accused of driving Abdul Salaam’s family to commit suicide in Kurnool district is an active Telugu Desam Party (TDP) member, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday.

“Right after the two accused were arrested, what came to my notice was very disappointing. A lawyer from the TDP, Vedurla Ramachandra Rao, was trying to file a bail petition,” said Reddy.

He said Rao earlier worked for TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu as the state Kapu Development Corporation director.

The Chief Minister said TDP is trying to tarnish the image of Yuvajana Rythu Sramika Congress Party (YSRCP) by spreading canards that the government is trying to save the two people accused in the case, circle inspector Somasekhar Reddy and head constable Gangadhar.

Though the accused duo got bail, Reddy said the government immediately filed a bail cancellation petition.

Expressing his sadness over the family of four committing suicide by throwing themselves under a goods train, the CM said, “What happened with Salam and his family is tragic. As soon as I was informed about the incident, we immediately took legal action. For the first time, the government is slapping a case on the police department.”

Reddy said the government wants to see justice being served to everyone equally.

On Sunday, Somasekhar Reddy and Gangadhar were arrested for abetment to suicide of Salam (45), his wife Noorjahan (43), son Dada Khalandar (9) and daughter Salma (14).

The four committed suicide last Wednesday due to alleged police harassment.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita stressed the need for friendly-policing and said the guilty will not be spared.

She announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the lone survivor of the family.

The Salaam family suicide has taken a political colour in the southern state with the incumbent YSRCP and principal opposition TDP trading barbs against each other.