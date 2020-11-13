Maharashtra BJP targets MVA again on Disha Salian case

Mumbai: Targeting the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday questioned purported moves by the police to shut the Disha Salian death case.

Salian, a resident of Shivaji Park in Dadar, was found dead on the night of June 8-9 at the Galaxy Regent Apartments complex in Malad west where her live-in partner Rohan Rai used to live.

A week later, on June 14, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his rented duplex flat at Mount Blanc building in Bandra west.

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh have been claiming that the two deaths are “linked” as Salian was the talent manager for Sushant Singh, and alleged that they were “murdered”.

Bitter rivals of the Thackeray family, the Ranes have also attempted to drag the name of the CM’s son and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray in the entire matter.

Raking up the issue again today, Nitesh Rane made a series of tweets – “So the Disha Salian case is apparently going to be closed because there are no proofs found by the police!?”

“Then why was the investigation officer changed twice? Why is Rohan Rai still absconding? Why has her building watchman from that night disappeared? Why her post-mortem report not out yet,” he demanded.

He further sought to know whether the mobile tower locations of that night checked and why was the police in a hurry to shut the case without an investigation.

“There is something fishy in all this for sure. And we are watching it very closely! Hope the police do not want to get embarrassed later if proofs come out,” Rane Jr cautioned.

The Ranes, who had earlier demanding probing Rai, has claimed that “someone from the forensic lab” has shown him some details of the forensic report which clearly doesn’t show it was a case of suicide, and questioned the need for the police to rush and close the case.