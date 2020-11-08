Major infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Kupwara, two Armymen, a BSF jawan martyred

Srinagar: Two Army personnel and one BSF jawan were martyred as the security fores foiled a major infiltration bid in Machil Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. Three terrorists were also killed during the course of this ongoing anti-terror operation at the LoC.

Following detection of suspicious movement of some persons by patrolling party in Machil Sector in wee hours of Sunday, the security forces challenged the infiltrating terrorists and in the ensuing exchange of sire three infiltrating terrorists were neutralised, said defence sources.

From the slain terrorists, the security forces seized huge amount of arms and ammunition.

Army in a statement on Sunday said that during Saturday night a BSF patrol noticed suspicious movement near the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) of the LoC Fence, about 3.5 km from the LoC in the general area of Machil sector.

The joint operation was launched by Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF).

“Constable Sudip Sarkar lost his life during the operation in Machil Sector. Reinforcements received from Indian Army. Joint operation still underway,” BSF said

Two soldiers have been injured in the operation and have been evacuated and admitted to an army facility for treatment, said sources.