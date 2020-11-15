Man shot dead by friend over minor dispute in Gurugram

Gurugram: A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in the head by his friend in Gandhi Nagar area in Gurugram, police said on Sunday.

Victim Gaurav, a native of Chhapra in Bihar, was residing with his family in a rented accommodation in the area.

Both Gaurav and accused Golu were consuming liquor on the terrace of Gaurav’s house on Saturday night when a fight broke out between them over some issue. The accused whipped out a pistol and shot the victim, the police said.

The victim died on the spot even as the accused and his friend, who was also present there, fled.

A police team along with forensic experts collected evidence from the spot and sent the body to a hospital for autopsy.

“The reason behind the killing is yet to be known. The investigation team is also scanning CCTV footage from the area. Prima facie, it seems that there was a tussle between the two over some issue. Further probe is on,” Gurugram police spokesman Subhash Boken said.

A case of murder was registered at the Shivaji Nagar police station.