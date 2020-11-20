Manmohan to head Cong panels on economy, security, foreign affairs

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has constituted three key committees of the party to formulate its strategy on issues related to economy, national security and foreign affairs — all headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The Economic Affairs Committee will have P Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge as members and Jairam Ramesh as convenor.

The Foreign Affairs Committee will have Salman Khurshid as convenor and Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor and Saptgiri Ulaka as members.

The National Security Committee will have Vincent Pala as convenor and Ghulam Nabi Azad, Veerappa Moily and V Vaithilingam as members.

The appointments to the new panels comes amid differences within the Congress on Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and People’s Alliance on Gupkar Declaration issues.