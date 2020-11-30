Moderna asking US, European regulators to greenlight Covid-19 vax

Published On: Mon, Nov 30th, 2020

New Delhi: Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, on Monday launched a blistering attack on the Abdullah and Mufti family in Jammu and Kashmir, saying they sacrificed democracy and democratic values in J&K.

“They allowed terror to flourish and unleashed an era of darkness, leaving the youth of J&K with no future prospects,” Thakur said.

“The Abdullah and Mufti family entertained separatists while alienating the youth; they worried about the well-being of terrorists while the youth languished without career opportunities and avenues for jobs. These families built their own fortunes on the blood and sweat of J&K,” he added.

Thakur further said, “The Abdullah and Mufti family misled the youth, stifled their voices, sidelined their political aspirations, gave them stones and guns instead of helping them secure a future their parents would have been proud of. These families built their mansions but left the people in in misery. While they have lived a life of luxury for decades, it is the youth and people of J&K that suffered and remained suffocated by the atmosphere of terror.”

He added, “The sons and daughters of J&K had to live a life of fear. Why did the Abdullah and Mufti family not consider the children and youth of J&K as their own? Why did they not provide them opportunities for world class education, healthcare, employment and social security? Why did they treat the youth of J&K as stepchild?”

“The DDC elections will show that democracy is vibrant and the voices of the youth will play a decisive role in BJP’s victory. The youth and people of J&K will determine their own fate and future. PM Narendra Modi ji treats the citizens of India as his own family and will leave no stone unturned to provide a bright future as well as meet the aspirations of the talented youth of J&K,” he said.

