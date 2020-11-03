Published On: Tue, Nov 3rd, 2020

Mysuru forest dept arrest gang, seize 25 kg ivory from them

Mysuru: A Karnataka forest police mobile squad led by DCF AT Poovaiah arrested members of an ivory selling gang and seized 25 kg ivory worth about Rs 5 lakh from them.

According to forest officials, the accused are identified as Prestine Silva, Jayaprakash, both from Trivandrum, Kerala as well as Mohan and Ramesh from Udayagiri, Mysuru.

A total of eight pieces of ivory weighing 25 kg were seized from them. Besides, a two-wheeler used to transport the booty was also seized in the case.

The accused were negotiating and demanding a price of Rs 20,000 per kg of ivory, when the forest department laid a trap, based on a tip-off.

ACF Suvarna, RFO Vivek, Dy RFOs Mohan, Lakshmish, Sundar, Pramod, Thushara, Sneha and Meghana, forest guards Channabasavaiah, Govinda, Ravinandan, Ravikumar and Mahantesh, drivers Madhu and Puttaswamy were a part of the team that nabbed the gang.

