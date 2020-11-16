NBCC bags orders worth Rs 1,165 cr in October

New Delhi: State-run construction major NBCC (India) Ltd said that it had bagged orders worth Rs 1,165.52 crore in October.

“This is to inform that NBCC (India) Limited has secured a total business of Rs 1,165.52 crore in October 2020,” the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Regarding the Amrapali case, the construction PSU last week said that it had awarded the work of 22 projects of Amrapali (residential) with estimated cost of Rs 7,309.71 crore, out of which two projects worth Rs 7.50 crore were completed and handed over.

Till now, 695 flats have been completed and handed over by the NBCC.

The company had last week reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 45.61 crore for the July-September quarter, against a net loss of Rs 90.91 crore during the corresponding period of the last fiscal.