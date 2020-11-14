Nehru laid foundation of India with values of egalitarianism: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was a towering visionary leader, who laid the foundation of India with values of egalitarianism and modern outlook.

He said this while paying tributes to Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary.

“Today, India celebrates the birth anniversary of its first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji: a towering visionary who laid the foundation of our country with values of brotherhood, egalitarianism and modern outlook. Our endeavour must be to conserve these values,” he tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tributes to Nehru at Shanti Vana here on his birth anniversary.

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889 in Prayagraj. He served as the first Prime Minister of Independent India from 1947 to 1964. Till date he is the longest serving Prime Minister of India.