NIA arrests a man from K’taka in online LeT recruitment case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one person from Karnataka, who was part of several media groups of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) handlers in their effort to recruit individuals for sleeper cells and for furthering terrorist activities.

An NIA spokesperson said that the agency has arrested Sayyad M Idris, a resident of Uttara Kannada in Karnataka, on Tuesday in connection with its probe into the LeT online recruiment case.

The official said that Idris was part of various social media groups run by LeT handlers in their effort to recruit individuals for sleeper cells of LeT and for furthering terrorist activities.

“The accused is being produced before a court in Uttara Kannada and transit remand is being taken to produce him before the NIA court in Kolkata,” the official said.

The NIA had taken over the case from the West Bengal police in March this year. The case pertains to Pakistan-based handlers belonging to proscribed terrorist outfit LeT using various social media platforms to radicalise and recruit vulnerable youth for sleeper cells, and to propagate their ideology and for abetting and advocating unlawful activities.