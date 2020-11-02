NIA arrests Al-Qaeda conspirator who organised meetings

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a conspirator of Al-Qaeda from West Bengal, who was generating funds and recruiting people for the banned terror organisation and also organised conventional meetings, officials said on Monday.

An NIA spokesperson here said that it arrested Abdul Momin Mondal, a resident of Murshidabad district, in connection with the Al-Qaeda case of West Bengal and Kerala on Sunday.

The official said that Mondal was working as a teacher in Raipur Darur Huda Islamia Madrassa in Murshidabad and was found to be involved in a “series of conspiratorial meetings convened by the members of the Al-Qaeda module”.

“He was also trying to recruit new members for the group and was raising funds for furthering its terrorist activities,” the official said.

The NIA official said that the residential premises of the accused were searched and digital devices were seized.

The NIA registered a case on September 11 this year pertaining to anti-national activities by a group of jihadi terrorists consisting of more than 10 members inspired by globally proscribed terrorist group Al-Qaeda planning to carry out anti-national and terrorist activities at different locations in India including but not limited to West Bengal, Delhi and Kerala.

The NIA has so far arrested 11 accused have been arrested in the case.

Mondal was produced before the district court in Murshidabad on Monday and transit remand for transporting him to New Delhi has been granted.