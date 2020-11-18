NIA raids 43 locations including four offices of SDPI in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at 43 locations in Bengaluru city including four offices of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI), in connection with the rioting and violent attacks on DJ Halli and KG Halli Police Stations in Bengaluru on August 11, 2020.

The cases pertain to large scale rioting armed with lethal weapons causing injuries to police personnel, destruction of public and private property including DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations buildings and public and private vehicles.

“The riot led to fear and panic in the nearby areas and was intended to cause terror in the society,” said NIA.

They added that so far, 124 accused have been arrested in DJ Halli PS case and 169 have been held in KG Halli PS case.

“During the searches, incriminating materials relating to SDPI/PFI as well as certain instruments for attacks like a sword, knife, iron rods etc were seized,” said NIA.

Further investigation in both cases were on.