Notorious Kaushal gang member killed in Gurugram encounter

Gurugram: A criminal belonging to the notorious Kaushal gang was killed after a brief encounter with the Gurugram Police on Tuesday, while his associate has been arrested.

Rohit (23) of Kankrola village and his associate Satender Pathak (30), a resident of Panna district in Madhya Pradesh, were injured during the encounter.

Rohit later died in a hospital.

According to the police, at around 4.45 am on Tuesday, the two criminals, travelling in a car, were intercepted by the police near the Bar Gujjar-Taurau Road check-point.

The police team signalled them to stop but the criminals hit the police barricade and tried to flee.

“During the gunfight, the criminals had tried to escape and intentionally fired at the police party. But in the crossfire, the two men received bullet injuries on their legs and later the police took them to hospital where Rohit died during treatment,” ACP (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said.

According to the police, Rohit was the prime accused in the prominent murder case of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary who was killed by the accused in Faridabad last June.

In connection with the case, the Haryana Police had announced a Rs 25,000 bounty.

The police have also recovered several firearms from their possession.

During the interrogation, Satender revealed that they used to work for the Kaushal gang.

“The culprits were in the area to carry out some crime. But before that, the police caught them,” Sangwan said, adding that a further probe was underway.