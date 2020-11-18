PM’s office is unique, says CJI & refuses adjournment of BSF trooper’s case against Modi

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Wednesday said the Prime Minister’s Office is a “unique office”, as it denied adjournment during the hearing on sacked BSF constable Tej Bahadur’s plea against the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice said: “This is too important a matter to be adjourned so many times. The respondent occupies an unique office. He is the PM of India.”

Bahadur’s counsel repeatedly sought adjournment, as he was unable to answer a specific query by the top court.

The observation from the top court came as Bahadur’s counsel repeatedly sought adjournment in the matter, but the Chief Justice refused citing that the matter has already been adjourned many times.

“We cannot hear this case indefinitely. It is too important to pass over, we are hearing you and not cutting you short. The adjournment has gone into months in this case,” the Chief Justice added.

After a detailed hearing in the matter, the Supreme Court reserved its order on a petition by sacked the BSF trooper against election of Modi from Varanasi in 2019.

Bahadur had moved the top court challenging a Allahabad High Court order, which had dismissed his election petition against the Prime Minister.

Earlier, the top court allowed the Centre’s plea to adjourn the hearing in the matter and sought its hearing after the Diwali vacation.

Bahadur’s nomination papers were rejected as the Samajwadi Party candidate in Varanasi constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Bahadur filed a special leave petition before the top court where he contended that his nomination papers were rejected by the returning officer allegedly under pressure from the BJP. He has urged the top court to set aside the rejection of his nomination papers.

He was sacked from service after he released a video in 2017 complaining about the quality of food served to soldiers. Senior advocate Harish Salve represented Modi.