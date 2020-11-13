Police seize 22 pistols concealed in stabiliser, 2 nabbed

New Delhi: The Delhi Police special cell has arrested two arms suppliers and recovered 22 pistols from their possession. The arrested duo sourced Arms from MP and supplied them in NCR and West UP.

The modus operandi of the accused was to bring firearms from MP by concealing them in various articles like batteries, stabilisers, containers of refined oil.

“Two arms suppliers have been arrested in the intervening night of 11 & 12 November, 2020 at 12.45 AM from bus stand Indraprastha Park, Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi. Twenty semi-automatic pistols and 2 single shot pistols have been recovered from Prempal and his son Rinku Kumar. Both the arrested persons have been involved in arms trafficking in Delhi NCR and UP West by getting supply of arms and ammunition from parts of Madhya Pradesh,” said DCP Special Cell, PS Kushwah.

Accused Prempal has been previously involved in 8 cases including of arms trafficking, gangster act and riots in Delhi and UP.

In 2014, he was arrested along with his associate by Special Cell and 20 semi-automatic pistols were recovered from him. He has disclosed to have already supplied more than 1000 firearms in Delhi/ NCR in the last 8 years.

He used to procure a pistol for Rs. 10,000 to 12,000 from MP and he would further sell it a price ranging from Rs. 25,000 to 30,000 to criminals and small arms traffickers in Delhi NCR and Western UP.