Published On: Sat, Nov 7th, 2020

Shilpa Shinde set for a royal avatar in new web series

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shinde will play Queen Meerawati in an upcoming web show titled Paurashpur that, she says, is a subject untouched in the OTT space.

I am thrilled to be stepping into the shoes of Queen Meerawati

“I am extremely excited to be a part of a project which is fresh and untouched in the space of OTT platforms. My character has many shades and I am thrilled to be stepping into the shoes of Queen Meerawati,” she said.

“I have been extremely mindful of the shows I choose as I want to give my fans what they expect of me and I feel Paurashpur is the show that I have been looking for,” added the actress, who has been part of shows such as Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! and a winner on Bigg Boss 11.

Paurashpur also features Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shaheer Sheikh and Flora Saini. The show will soon stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5 Club.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com