Suvendu Adhikari resigns as Bengal Transport minister; Mamata hold emergency meeting

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari tendered his resignation as the state’s transport minister on Friday.

He sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by fax, which he then forwarded to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar by e-mail.

“Today at 1:05 pm a resignation letter of Mr Suvendu Adhikari from office as minister addressed to Hon’ble Chief Minister has been forwarded to me. The issue will be addressed from a constitutional perspective,” the governor tweeted.

The Bengal government had on Thursday appointed Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee as the new incumbent. Banerjee was appointed to the post with “immediate effect” in an order issued by the state transport department on Thursday evening. The development came just a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the TMC chief, announced at a rally in Bankura that she is the sole observer of the party in all the districts of the state.

Sources close to, Adhikari, who has been maintaining a distance with the party and has not attended state cabinet meetings for some months, said he is unhappy with the organisational rejig effected a few months ago. They said he was not comfortable with the idea of scrapping the post of the district observer as he was party’s in-charge in various districts.

Although both Adhikari and the TMC top brass remained tight-lipped about his resignation from the HRBC, a senior TMC leader said: “A war of nerves has begun between the leadership and Adhikari, who also holds charge of the irrigation department.”

Meanwhile, after West Bengal Irrigation and Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari stepped down as minister, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee called an emergency meeting at her residence here on Friday evening.

Sources said that the resignation letter of Adhikari has already been accepted by the CM and she is going to hand over the charge of the two state government departments — irrigation and transport — to other cabinet members.

The charge of transport department is likely to go to state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim while state Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee is likely to get the additional responsibility of the irrigation department.

The meeting was called on an emergency basis at Banerjee’s Kalighat residence. Top party leaders, including Trinamool Secretary General Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Bakshi, Abhishek Banerjee and Firhad Hakim, are likely to attend the meeting.

However, veteran Trinamool Congress leader and the party’s Lok Sabha MP Sougata Roy said: “We will continue to hold talks with Suvendu Adhikari on the issue as he has not yet resigned from the party membership and as a Trinamool legislator.”