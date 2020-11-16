Published On: Mon, Nov 16th, 2020

Tejashwi takes a jibe at Nitish, calls him ‘nominated’ CM

Patna: Nitish Kumar was sworn in as chief minister of Bihar for the seventh time on Monday.

The RJD boycotts the swearing-in. The mandate of change is against the NDA

Soon after Kumar was sworn in, RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe at him on social media.

In a tweet from his official Twitter handle, Yadav wrote, “Greetings to respected Nitish Kumar ji for being the ‘nominated’ chief Minister. I hope he makes his priority positive issues such as aspirations of the people of Bihar, the NDA’s promise of 19 lakh jobs — employment, education, health, livelihood, irrigation and justice, rather than his ambition for the chair,” Tejashwi tweeted.

It may be mentioned that no RJD leader, including former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, attended the swearing-in ceremony and boycotted it along with the Left parties.

A tweet from the official RJD Twitter handle said, “The RJD boycotts the swearing-in. The mandate of change is against the NDA…”

