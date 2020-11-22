Three including a Maoist commander gunned down in Gaya

Patna: Three persons including a zonal commander gunned down in Maoist affected Barachatti area in Gaya district early on Sunday morning.

The Maoist Zonal commander is identified as Alok Yadav alias Gulshan. Beside him, two villagers including a brother in law of village head of Dewariya village also died in this incident.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Additional SP (Operation) of Gaya police confirms the incident. He said that the Alok Yadav was killed in retaliatory firing of CRPF Cobra team.

“A cultural event was organised at Mahuri village after Chhath Puja on Saturday night. Birendra Singh Yadav, the brother in law of adjoining Dewariya village head was invited as chief guest of the event in Mahuri village. Around midnight, a group of Maoists attacked at the event aiming Birendra Singh Yadav. They opened fire indiscriminately leading to another person come into firing range and died on the spot,” Singh said.

“The villagers immediately informed local police and the message was conveyed to CRPF Cobra team in the region. They immediately swang into action and started search operation in adjoining forest areas,” the additional SP said.

“Maoists felt that they were cornered by Cobra team. Hence, they fired at them. In retaliation, Cobra team also fired at them. The encounter was continued for one hour. The Cobra team held the position till morning. When they searched in morning, one Maoist identify as Alok Yadav alias Gulshan found dead at that place. The security personals have also recovered one AK 47 rifle, and some magazines of AK 47 and Insas rifle,” Singh said.

“The CRPF Cobra team also known as jungle worries are continuing search operation in adjoining areas. An FIR of murder has been registered in concern Dhangai police station. Alok Yadav was carrying Rs 10 lakh reward on his head,” he said.